Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 22 December, 2019
Man (46) charged in relation to firearm seizure in September

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 3:38 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A 46-YEAR-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a firearm being seized in September in north Dublin. 

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning charged in relation to the incident. 

On 14 September, gardaí arrested three men aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s and a firearm was seized as a result of an intelligence-led operation.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said at the time that he had “no doubt” the operation had prevented a firearm being used to take a life. 

Comments have been closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

