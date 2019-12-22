Man (46) charged in relation to firearm seizure in September

A 46-YEAR-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a firearm being seized in September in north Dublin.

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning charged in relation to the incident.

On 14 September, gardaí arrested three men aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s and a firearm was seized as a result of an intelligence-led operation.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said at the time that he had “no doubt” the operation had prevented a firearm being used to take a life.

