Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Man charged after woman struck in face during robbery in Limerick

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 9:01 AM
A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in relation to a robbery that took place in Limerick in late August.

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court at 10.30am today.

Shortly before midnight on 27 August, a woman was walking through Delmege Park in Moyross when a man approached her from behind, struck her in the face and stole her handbag.

The woman did not need medical attention following the incident.

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park patrolled the area shortly afterwards but no arrests were made at the time.

Detectives searched a house in Co Clare on Sunday evening and a man was arrested.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

