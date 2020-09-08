Man charged after woman struck in face during robbery in Limerick

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in relation to a robbery that took place in Limerick in late August.

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court at 10.30am today.

Shortly before midnight on 27 August, a woman was walking through Delmege Park in Moyross when a man approached her from behind, struck her in the face and stole her handbag.

The woman did not need medical attention following the incident.

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park patrolled the area shortly afterwards but no arrests were made at the time.

Detectives searched a house in Co Clare on Sunday evening and a man was arrested.

