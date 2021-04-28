#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Man (20s) charged in relation to robbery of Ennis shop

The incident occurred on 19 April.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 11:18 AM
A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the robbery of a shop last week in Ennis, Clare.

Shortly after 1am on 19 April, a man entered a shop on the Gort Road in Ennis armed with what is believed to be a handgun and a crowbar. 

He threatened staff and demanded cash from the till. One customer, who was in the shop at the time, was also threatened.

A staff member handed over the contents of the till and the man left the shop. Nobody was injured during this incident.

Gardaí began investigations and a man in his 20s was arrested on 26 April. He has since been charged and is due to appear at Ennis District Court this morning.

He has also been charged in connection with the attempted burglary of a petrol station on Quin Road in Ennis on the same day, 19 April.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

