This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) charged in relation to shooting at Carrickmines house

None of the occupants of the house were injured.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 6:00 PM
16 minutes ago 1,505 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4533724
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN IN his mid-30s has been arrested and charged in relation to a shooting incident at Carrickmines, Dublin last weekend.

The incident took place last Sunday when two men called to a house at Ballyogan Park and fired a number of shots at the windows of a house before leaving the scene on foot.

None of the occupants of the house were injured.

The man in his mid-30s was arrested yesterday morning under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and detained at Shankill Garda Station.

He has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as the case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes en route to Kenya
    78,069  69
    2
    		Explainer: Here's what scrapping seasonal clock changes will mean
    55,169  81
    3
    		Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook
    33,478  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why 'under-the-radar' Marvin wants to become the number-two food delivery choice
    232  0
    2
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    72,353  19
    2
    		Ireland fight all the way but are no match for France in front of record crowd
    60,524  22
    3
    		As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    59,802  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		As ethical and sustainable fashion get their moment in the sun, MURALA is an Irish brand you need to know about
    5,195  3
    2
    		We asked you which songs always make you cry, and you guys spilled the details
    4,988  9
    3
    		Huda Beauty's Huda Kattan taught us the best way to layer perfume
    2,863  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Jack Grealish scores winner in Second City derby after being attacked by Birmingham supporter
    Jack Grealish scores winner in Second City derby after being attacked by Birmingham supporter
    77-year-old man charged as part of historical clerical sex abuse probe in Belfast
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    DRUGS
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Two men and woman arrested in Limerick after cannabis, loaded pistol and silencer seized
    IRELAND
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie