THE MAN CHARGED with attempting to murder three children and assaulting a care worker at Parnell Square in November 2023 has appeared before Dublin’s Central Criminal Court today.

A psychiatric report on the accused, Riad Bouchaker, 50, is being assessed by the prosecution, the court has been told.

Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, was charged with the attempted murder of two girls and one boy. He was also charged with the assault causing serious harm to a care worker.

He was further charged with three counts of assault causing harm as well as the possession and production of a 36cm kitchen knife.

The incident happened at Parnell Square on 23 November, 2023.

A senior counsel for Bouchaker told the Central Criminal Court today that a psychiatric report has been made available to the DPP.

A prosecution barrister said that the report is being assessed by Dr O’Connell.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott put the matter back for mention to 22 October.

Justice McDermott told the court today that cases involving young children should be given priority and noted the ages of the complainants.

A five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s were left in a critical condition in hospital after the attack near a school on 23 November.

Two other young children, a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, were also injured.

The attack happened hours before a riot broke out in the city centre of the capital, which involved looting and vehicles being set on fire. More than 40 people were arrested.