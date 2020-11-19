#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man due in court over probe into details shared online claiming to identify boy convicted of Ana Kriegel murder

11 people have already appeared before the courts in relation to this matter.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 7:42 AM
39 minutes ago 3,295 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5271630
File photo
Image: Laura Hutton via PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Laura Hutton via PA Images

A MAN IN his mid-30s is due to appear in court today in connection with an ongoing garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriegel. 

An investigation was launched when images and details were shared online despite a court order in place preventing the two boys being named.

There is also a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence. 

The two boys were 13 years old when they murdered 14-year-old Ana in May 2018. They were found guilty of her murder, and sentenced last year

11 people have already appeared before the courts in relation to this matter following a lengthy garda investigation led by gardaí based in the Dublin region.

