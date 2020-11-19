Man due in court over probe into details shared online claiming to identify boy convicted of Ana Kriegel murder

A MAN IN his mid-30s is due to appear in court today in connection with an ongoing garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

An investigation was launched when images and details were shared online despite a court order in place preventing the two boys being named.

There is also a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

The two boys were 13 years old when they murdered 14-year-old Ana in May 2018. They were found guilty of her murder, and sentenced last year.

11 people have already appeared before the courts in relation to this matter following a lengthy garda investigation led by gardaí based in the Dublin region.

Comments are closed for legal reasons