A MAN IS due to appear in court today in connection with the assault of two off-duty gardaí in the Temple Bar area of Dublin, which left one man hospitalised.

The man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí in Pearse Street over the weekend, and will appear before Dublin District Court later this morning.

A second man in his thirties arrested in connection with the incident continues to be held at Garda Station in the Dublin Region, as investigations continue into the assault.

The two off-duty gardaí were attacked on Eustace Street in the Temple Bar area of Dublin at approximately 1:30am on Saturday morning.

One of the two men, aged in his 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital Dublin where he remains in critical condition.

The second man was taken to St James’s Hospital Dublin for medical treatment and has been subsequently discharged.

Both gardaí are members of the Armed Support Unit, The Journal understands. It is believed the incident happened as the gardaí were making their way home from socialising in the city.