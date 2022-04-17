#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 17 April 2022
Man in critical condition after Dublin City assault

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM
D'Olier Street, near the junction with Fleet Street.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN AGED in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after an assault in Dublin City. 

After 2.30am, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on D’Olier Street, near the junction with Fleet Street. 

The seriously injured man was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.

His condition is understood to be critical, Gardaí said.

A forensic examination at the scene of the incident has been completed.

In a follow up operation, a search of a house was conducted under warrant in Co Kildare by investigating Gardaí and a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Pearse Street Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with camera footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

