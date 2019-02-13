This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man diagnosed with schizophrenia 12 years after murdering infant son has conviction quashed

Yusuf Ali Abdi stood trial in 2003 for the murder of his son, Nathan Baraka Andrew Ali.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 11:37 AM
8 hours ago 17,153 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4491465
Image: Shutterstock/Kuzma
Image: Shutterstock/Kuzma

A MAN FOUND guilty of murdering his infant son 17 years ago has had his conviction quashed on grounds that his recent diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia was new evidence, rendering his conviction unsafe.

Yusuf Ali Abdi, with a last address at The Elms, College Road, Clane, Co Kildare, stood trial in 2003 for the murder of his son, Nathan Baraka Andrew Ali, in an apartment at that address on  17 April  2001.

Abdi’s defence at trial was that he was insane and a number of medical experts were called by the defence to support that view.

He claimed he was a zombie and that voices told him to hit the child, so he struck his son against a wall several times, by swinging the child by the legs.

The Prosecution also called a number of medical witnesses to say he was not psychotic. Crucially, the prosecution called Dr Damien Mohan of the Central Mental Hospital who said Abdi was not suffering from psychosis.

Abdi was found guilty of murdering his son by a 10-2 majority jury verdict and given the mandatory life sentence by Justice Paul Carney on 28 May 2003.

The Court of Appeal quashed Abdi’s conviction today on the basis that a 2013 diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, by another psychiatrist based at the Central Mental Hospital, was new evidence, rendering his conviction unsafe.

‘Open the floodgates’

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, Justice John Edwards said the case was “wholly exceptional” given the change in Abdi’s diagnosis by doctors treating him at the State’s only dedicated forensic psychiatric facility – the Central Mental Hospital – in 2013.

Up until that point, a diagnosis of schizophrenia had not been made by any psychiatrist providing in-patient care for him, the court heard.

Justice Edwards said time had moved on since the trial in 2003 and there had been further opportunity to observe Abdi’s condition.

It was a matter of record that Abdi’s mental ill-health was of long standing, that he remained mentally unwell, that he continued to experience paranoia and other symptoms associated with psychosis, that he was hospitalised in the CMH on multiple occasions since the trial and that doctors treating him at the CMH “changed his diagnosis”.

Moreover, Abdi’s treating doctors “now regard his earlier diagnosis made at the same hospital as having been incorrect”.

If the new evidence was available at the time of Abdi’s trial, it had the potential, at least, to influence the outcome, the judge said.

Justice Edwards, who sat with President of the Court of Appeal Justice George Birmingham and Justice Patrick McCarthy, said the court felt justified in concluding that Abdi’s conviction was unsafe.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the Central Criminal Court on Monday next for the purpose of a retrial.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jonathan Kilfeather SC, said the 2013 diagnosis was an opinion as opposed to a fact.

They argued that allowing Abdi’s appeal would open the floodgates and trials should not be reopened simply due to the passage of time.

Counsel for Abdi, Barry White SC, instructed by MacGuill and Company Solicitors, submitted that Abdi was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia both at the time of the killing and at the time of the trial.

It was not suggested that those who provided the “incorrect diagnoses” were negligent, dishonest, incompetent or acting in bad faith. “Merely they were wrong and that subsequent events have established that they were wrong,” counsel submitted.

Difficulties during the war in Somalia 

White said his client came from Somalia to Ireland in 1997 and was granted refugee status in 2000. He married Irish woman Amanda Bailey and they had a son.

At trial, Abdi gave evidence of having encountered difficulties during the war in Somalia in 1990. He gave evidence that he saw faces and heard sounds and voices, mostly of the people who had persecuted him.

In support of his contention that the 2013 diagnosis was a new or newly discovered fact,  White detailed a review of material related to Abdi’s experience in detention since his son’s death, which was carried out by Dr Aggrey Washington Burke, a London-based consultant psychiatrist.

The records reviewed by Dr Burke indicated that on discharge from the Central Mental Hospital in June 2003, to begin serving his life sentence, Abdi’s diagnosis was depression with no sustained evidence of psychosis.

On a second admission to the CMH in September 2005, a senior medic was of the view that there was more clinical evidence of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder than of any psychotic psychiatric disorder.

In 2007, Abdi was again in the CMH for four months following his assault on a prison officer. He complained of low mood and of hearing voices commanding him to hurt others.

He was observed banging his head against the wall. On that occasion, the senior medic believed Abdi’s complaints were not supported by observations consistent with a psychotic illness.

However, a final diagnoses in October 2013, after almost five months in the CMH, were paranoid schizophrenia and antisocial personality disorder.

Dr Burke noted that Abdi had presented with long-standing delusions involving prison officers and psychiatric staff. He described thought interference from supernatural forces and an extensive persecutory belief system which appeared delusional in nature.

A decision was taken to stop his medication, and it was felt his mental state deteriorated. When his medication was recommenced his mood seemed to improve.

Dr Burke further noted that since Abdi’s first admission to hospital in 2001, he has consistently received anti-psychotic medication. Since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2013, he has received increased doses of the said medication with great effect and has not been involved in violent attacks on staff in prison or in hospital.

In light of the diagnosis in 2013, it was submitted that Dr Mohan’s diagnosis, though bona fide, was “erroneous” and amounted to a new or newly discovered fact.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I wondered had I turned into Rip Van Winkle,' Bertie Ahern tells UK Brexit committee
    49,263  114
    2
    		El Chapo expected to go to 'prison of prisons' described as 'high-tech version of hell'
    46,598  40
    3
    		Dublin has 'the slowest city centre in all of Europe'
    45,574  96
    Fora
    1
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    392  0
    2
    		As Dublin's co-working scene heats up, Guinness Enterprise Centre is doubling in size
    296  0
    3
    		'I'd rather work in the middle of the night than get up early - I'm not pretty in the morning'
    74  0
    The42
    1
    		Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    61,291  221
    2
    		PSG humbling and Pogba red leaves Solskjaer and United needing second-leg miracle
    35,635  79
    3
    		Player ratings: How do you think Man United fared against PSG?
    29,369  51
    DailyEdge
    1
    		George Clooney says 'history is repeating itself' when it comes to Meghan Markle... it's The Dredge
    5,349  0
    2
    		Saying goodbye to Catastrophe: Here's how viewers felt about that divisive ending
    4,767  2
    3
    		Here’s why some influencers woke up this morning with a lot less Instagram followers
    3,564  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    Man found guilty of manslaughter of Cork pensioner in 'one punch' attack
    Man jailed for seven years after smuggling €1.2 million worth of heroin into Dublin airport
    GARDAí
    Three gardaí facing possible disciplinary action over death of Shane O'Farrell
    Three gardaí facing possible disciplinary action over death of Shane O'Farrell
    Second fire in 5 weeks at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seekers
    Gardaí renew appeal for information into 2008 republican-linked murder of 27-year-old Donegal man
    DUBLIN
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?
    STRIKE
    Nursing pay deal set to cost €10-€15 million this year and €30-€35 million in 2020
    Nursing pay deal set to cost €10-€15 million this year and €30-€35 million in 2020
    'Think of us as you tuck into your turkey': Letters reveal nurses' fury at Varadkar over annual leave comments
    Strike days by nurses have been suspended after Labour Court intervention

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie