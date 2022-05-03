#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 3 May 2022
Man dies and woman seriously injured in collision between lorry and car in Westmeath

The incident happened at around 5.00pm yesterday on the N4 near Ballinalack.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 3 May 2022, 6:47 AM
Image: Shutterstock
A MAN HAS died and a woman has been seriously injured following a collision between a lorry and a car in Co Westmeath. 

The incident happened at around 5.00pm yesterday on the N4 near Ballinalack.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital where the local coroner will be notified.

A woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted from the scene to Tallaght Hospital and her condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

The road at the crash site remains closed to traffic in both directions as Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users with camera footage from the N4 near Ballinalack at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

