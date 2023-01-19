Man (20s) dies in collision involving truck and two cars in Meath

A MAN HAS died in a collision involving a truck and two cars in Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services received reports of the collision at Bective, Trim at around 10.20am.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 20s, has been pronounced dead.

Advertisement

His body has been removed to the Navan mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R161 Navan to Trim Road between 10am and 10.20am to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.