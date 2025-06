A MAN IN his 60s has died after being struck by a tractor on the L7006 at Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident which took place shortly after 10.15 am.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been conveyed to University Hospital Limerick. The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem is due to take place.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10am and 10.15am this morning, Saturday 21st June, 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.