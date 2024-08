A MAN HAS died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Fermanagh yesterday morning.

The incident took place shortly after 10am yesterday on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man, aged in his 50s, died.

Advertisement

The Police Services of Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have any information which may assist with the investigation are asked to contact police.

Additionally, anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 545 of 05/08/24.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances,” a spokesperson for the police service said.