#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 12 August 2021
Advertisement

Man (80s) dies following three-vehicle collision on Galway motorway

The incident happened shortly before 1pm at the intersection of the M6 and the M17.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 8:43 PM
11 minutes ago 1,727 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5521610
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

AN ELDERLY MAN has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co Galway this afternoon. 

The incident happened shortly before 1pm at the intersection of the M6 and the M17. 

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The passenger of this vehicle, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to Galway University Hospital with serious injuries. 

The drivers of the other two vehicles, both women aged in their 20s and 60s, were taken to Galway University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The road was closed for a period of time as forensic collision investigators examined the scene. It has since reopened. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

They are also appealing to any road users that may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area at this time to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie