Man (80s) dies following three-vehicle collision on Galway motorway

AN ELDERLY MAN has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co Galway this afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 1pm at the intersection of the M6 and the M17.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of this vehicle, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to Galway University Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, both women aged in their 20s and 60s, were taken to Galway University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a period of time as forensic collision investigators examined the scene. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users that may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area at this time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.