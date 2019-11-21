Man (30s) dies and two others hospitalised following collision in Co Tipperary

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man died in a single car collision in Co Tipperary.

Shortly after 3am, gardaí were called to the scene of the collision on the N24 at Killaloan, on the outskirts of Clonmel.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was removed to South Tipperary General Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the car, a man and a women both in their 20s, were also taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators and crime scene examiners have been requested to examine the crash site scene. A report will be sent to the local coroner.

Speaking at Clonmel Garda Station, Superintendent William Leahy said: “From our initial enquiries it’s understood the car, a 05-WH registered silver Volkswagen Polo, left the road and struck a wall while travelling from Clonmel in the direction of Carrick-on-Suir.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who travelled on this stretch of road between 2.45am and 3.15am this morning, to contact Clonmel Garda Station.

Road users with camera footage are also being asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.