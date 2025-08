A MAN IN his 30s has died after a collision between the e-scooter he was driving and a car.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:50pm. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the Old Navan Road in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

The man was removed from the scene to James Connolly Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No other injuries have been reported at the time. The road was closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.