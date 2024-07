A MAN HAS died following a fire at a residence in Ballina, in Co Mayo.

Gardaí received reports of the fire at around 8.15am this morning.

Fire services extinguished the fire and made the area safe but a man was located deceased in the property.

His body remains at the scene.

A second male was taken to University Hospital Mayo for treatment of his injuries.

It’s understood that he is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and a garda spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.