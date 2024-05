A MAN WHO was injured in a road traffic collision on Sunday has died.

Gardaí continue to investigate the hit and run incident where the pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of 12 May on Main Street, Clonmany, Co Donegal.

The driver left the scene of the collision.

The injured man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he remained in a critical condition.

Gardaí identified and arrested the 36-year-old male driver of the vehicle.

He was charged in relation to the incident and appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Monday evening at around 5pm.

The pedestrian passed away yesterday evening as a result of his injuries.

A post mortem examination will take place.