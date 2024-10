NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Former RTÉ broadcaster David Davin-Power, a veteran political journalist, died today. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Climate protesters hit the streets in Madrid, in Spain over the recent deadly flooding in the south and east that killed more than 150 people. Alamy Alamy

#SPAIN: The death toll of Spain’s deadly floods was raised to 158 people as the recovery efforts continued

#NORTH KOREA: Western leaders condemned a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile launch

#GAZA: The United States warned Israel must ’urgently’ allow more polio vaccinations for children in Gaza

#MIDDLE EAST: UNESCO called for the protection of world heritage sites which are threatened by conflict in the Middle East

#US COURTS: Elon Musk was ordered to appear at court hearing over $1 million-a-day giveaways in US election

#US ELECTION: Donald Trump boarded a branded garbage truck to highlight Biden gaffe at Wisconsin rally

PARTING SHOT

Hundreds of people gathered on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre after a fake ‘Halloween parade’ was advertised online.

In a post on social media this evening, Gardaí said: “Please be advised that contrary to information being circulated online, no Halloween parade is scheduled to take place in Dublin City Centre this evening or tonight.”

