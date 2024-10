A FEASIBILITY STUDY on a light rail system for Galway has found that there is a “case for developing” a Galway Luas.

The National Transport Authority study found that the focus for a light rail corridor should be between Knocknacarra in the west of Galway city to Roscam in the east, with potential longer-term onward connections.

Preliminary route option for the 'Gluas'

However, these route options are preliminary and would need to be explored further following any decision to progress light rail Galway.

The study found that an annual demand of around 7.5 million passengers could be achieved per on this corridor by 2043.

It’s also estimated that the Gluas could result in a 10% reduction in car trips.

It was also noted that there may also be potential to justify a light rail system in the shorter term.

The total estimate for the so-called ‘Gluas’ is between €1.23 billion and €1.34 billion.

The total route length is around 14.8km, so the cost is equivalent to around €80 million to €90 million per km – this figure includes the costs of the depot, purchase of trams, indicative allowance for land costs, and a “30% to 44% risk allowance”.

While the study acknowledges that this “appears to be a very high cost”, it adds that this figure is “based on the expectation of major highway works, particularly outside the city centre, to provide sufficient levels of segregation to ensure reliability of services”.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell said it’s “positive to see that the report agrees that a light rail tram could be considered as a viable transport option for Galway City”.

She described the current level of congestion in the city as “unacceptable” and added that “we must be looking at all avenues to provide a functional, integrated transport system”.

The NTA said the feasibility study will be used to inform the development of the Galway Transport Strategy, alongside recommendations for active travel, bus services, rail, roads and demand management measures.

Farrell welcomed the above development and said: “We need solutions as soon as possible and the fastest solution that we can provide is upgrading the bus system that is already in place.”

She added: “There is not one silver-bullet that will solve our traffic woes, but a light rail along with park and ride and frequent and reliable bus and rail links would do wonders for our city.”

Meanwhile, Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly said people may be “surprised” that it is “more than feasible” to have a light rail system in Galway.

Speaking on RTÉ, O’Reilly added: “If you want these things to happen, you have to decide that you want to prioritise them and you need politicians who prioritise them.”