Elderly man dies and woman hospitalised following house fire in south Dublin

AN ELDERLY MAN has died following a house fire in south Dublin this afternoon.

The fire happened at a house on the Dundrum Road shortly after 4pm. Gardaí are currently attending the scene.

A man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown where a post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.

A woman in her 80s was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital as a precaution.

Enquiries are ongoing.