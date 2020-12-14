Elderly man dies and woman hospitalised following house fire in south Dublin

AN ELDERLY MAN has died following a house fire in south Dublin this afternoon.
The fire happened at a house on the Dundrum Road shortly after 4pm. Gardaí are currently attending the scene.
A man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has since been removed to St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown where a post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.
A woman in her 80s was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital as a precaution.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS