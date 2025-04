A MAN IN his 30s has died after his motorbike crashed on the N69 in Co Limerick yesterday evening.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, gardaí said.

It happened shortly before 8pm yesterday in the townland of Clounreask, near Askeaton, around 25km to the west of Limerck City.

The man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road remains closed for forensic tests this morning, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.