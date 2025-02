A MAN HAS died following a serious assault in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened in a block of apartments close to Corrainey Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone shortly after 8pm.

Police said a man was found with serious injuries at the scene, and later died.

Specialist firearms officers carried out a major search operation at the block a short time later.

“Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a man was found with serious injuries at a flat in the area,” PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Phillips said.

“The Corrainey Park is currently closed as officers conduct further enquiries in the area.”

Local SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said in a post online: “I would urge people to avoid the area tonight”.

Police enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and appealed to anyone with any information to contact them.