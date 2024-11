A MAN IS due to appear in court in connection with the fatal assault of Gerard Kennelly in the village of Knockanure in Co Kerry in May of this year.

In the early hours of 27 May, gardaí and emergency services responded to a callout in the village, located to the east of Listowel.

A man was found with fatal stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem. The man was later named as 44-year-old Gerard Kennelly.

Last week, a man and a woman were charged with his murder.

Last night, gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in connection with the investigation. He has since been charged.

He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon.