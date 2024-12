A MAN WHO handed himself into gardaí for a one-punch assault after he saw himself on CCTV footage on Crimecall has been given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Adam Doyle (31) of Bremore Pastures Green, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to Evan Somers on Dublin’s Dame Street on 10 April 2022.

Garda Noel McLaughlin told Simon Matthews BL, prosecuting, that Doyle and the victim were out socialising separately that night when Doyle and Somers got into a verbal argument.

The victim later told gardaí that Doyle used homophobic insults, but Doyle does not accept this.

CCTV footage of the incident was shown to the court in which Doyle can be seen walking away from the victim, who follows him. Doyle then punches Somers with a closed fist causing him to fall to the ground.

Somers was later treated in hospital for a fractured eye socket and two fractures to his ankle. He required surgery and stayed in hospital for six days. A victim impact statement was prepared for the case but not read out.

Gda McLaughlin said gardaí viewed CCTV footage of the assault but were not able to identify the accused.

The footage was later aired on an episode of RTÉ’s Crimecall in October 2023 and Doyle handed himself in – telling gardaí that it was him on the footage.

He made a voluntary statement to gardaí the following November where he denied that there was “any homophobic element” in the assault.

Gda McLaughlin agreed with Stephen Donnelly BL, defending, that Doyle went to the garda station the same night the programme was aired and waited in that station for four hours before he was directed to attend at another station.

He then went immediately to that station to confirm he was the suspect on the footage.

Donnelly told the court that his client takes full and absolute responsibility for the injuries he caused the victim, but he asked that Judge Orla Crowe accept that this was “an isolated incident” in what was otherwise “an unremarkable life”.

He further submitted that his client has no previous convictions nor has he come to garda attention since.

Donnelly said his client is heavily involved in his local GAA club as both a player and also as a mentor and juvenile coach. There were nine testimonials handed into the court including a number from his GAA club. Doyle also coaches children with intellectual disabilities.

The court heard that he had a letter of apology for the victim and €13,000 to offer him as a token of his remorse.

Donnelly said his client has suffered with his mental health for many years and handed in a psychological report which concluded that he was at a low risk of re-offending. He said Doyle is “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour on the night.

Judge Crowe said it was clear from the footage that there had been a lengthy verbal altercation between the men before Doyle walked away and the victim followed him.

She accepted it was “a one-punch assault” but said it had serious consequences for Somers and that the victim claims he was subjected to homophobic abuse. She acknowledged that Doyle disputes this claim.

Judge Crowe said that having read the victim impact statement it is clear that the assault “caused the victim grave distress” and he has since undergone counselling.

She said Doyle was clearly a bigger man and his one-punch landed and caused significant damage both physical and psychological.

Judge Crowe accepted that Doyle made full admissions, had no previous convictions, handed himself into the gardaí and had not been on the garda radar at the time. She also acknowledged that he had €13,000 in court as a token of his remorse.

“It was a very big mistake on an utterly blameless individual,” Judge Crowe said before she added that it was “an unjustified assault”.

Judge Crowe imposed a sentence of 18 months which she suspended in full on condition that Doyle keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years and hand over the over the €13,000 he had in court as a token of his remorse.

“That suspended sentence will hang over him and will be re-entered if he comes to any garda attention”, Judge Crowe said, before she added: “The hope is that he will not trouble courts again”.