Man hospitalised after being stabbed in face during 'vicious attack' in Newry

A MAN HAS been hospitalised in Northern Ireland after being stabbed in the face during a “vicious attack”.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service notified police just before 5.45am this morning of a report that a man had been stabbed in the face in Newry.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found injured in the Stream Street area of the city.

“He had sustained several stab wounds to his face and was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service, where he is currently receiving treatment to injuries,” PSNI Inspector Alastair Macdonald said.

“This was a particularly vicious attack,” he said.

The PSNI is now appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 200 of 05/02/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form here.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.