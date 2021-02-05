#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 5 February 2021
Man hospitalised after being stabbed in face during 'vicious attack' in Newry

The PSNI is appealing for information regarding the attack.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 5 Feb 2021, 10:54 AM
37 minutes ago 1,668 Views 1 Comment
Stream Street, Newry
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS been hospitalised in Northern Ireland after being stabbed in the face during a “vicious attack”. 

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service notified police just before 5.45am this morning of a report that a man had been stabbed in the face in Newry. 

The man, aged in his 20s, was found injured in the Stream Street area of the city. 

“He had sustained several stab wounds to his face and was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service, where he is currently receiving treatment to injuries,” PSNI Inspector Alastair Macdonald said. 

“This was a particularly vicious attack,” he said. 

The PSNI is now appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 200 of 05/02/21. 

A report can also be made using the online reporting form here

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

