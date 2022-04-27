Man (20s) hospitalised after being assaulted in Co Waterford this morning

A MAN IN his 20s is in hospital after being seriously assaulted in Co Waterford this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the assault incident at approximately 11am this morning in the Summerhill area of Tramore, Co Waterford.

The man, aged in his mid 20s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is understood to be stable.

The scene of the assault is currently preserved for forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the serious assault.

He is currently being detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tramore Garda Station.

Gardaí have sought for any witnesses to come forward, particularly people who may have video footage of the event, including dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station (051) 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.