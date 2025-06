A MAN IN his 40s has died in hospital after he sustained serious head injuries in an incident along the Louth/Armagh border last weekend.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, 31 May in the Edenappa Road area of Jonesborough in south Armagh.

The man was hospitalised in a serious condition and has since died in hospital.

It is understood that the man is from north Louth.

A PSNI spokesperson said a post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Three men – aged 27, 34 and 42 – were arrested in connection with the investigation but were released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The PSNI said the investigation is ongoing and it has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to make contact.