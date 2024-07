A MAN IN his 70s has died after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Caherdaniel, on the Iveragh Peninsula, in Co Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after 6pm this evening after reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a van on the N70 Ring Of Kerry.

The man was found at the scene and pronounced deceased a short while later. The road has been closed and local diversions are in place.

It is expected that the diversions will remain in place overnight, a spokesperson for gardaí said.

The man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Additionally, they are requesting those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor