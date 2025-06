A MAN IN his 80s has died following a house fire in Co Westmeath.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Gilbertstown area of Castlepollard at around 1am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Regional Hospital Mullingar.

A post mortem examination will take place later and it is understood that foul play is not suspected.

The incident comes a day after the death of Sonia ‘Sunny’ Jacobs and her carer, Kevin Kelly, in a house fire in Conamara in Co Galway.

Jacobs was an exonerated former US death row who has been described as a “fierce advocate for justice”.