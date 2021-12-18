Man (20s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Longford

A MAN AGED in his 20s has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Longford.

The crash happened this morning at 12.30am at Coolnahinch, Cullyfad Road, Longford.

A passenger, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Gardaí said.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.