Appeal to find man missing from Dublin 8 for over a week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 30-year-old man who has been missing from Dublin for nine days.

Aaron Healy was last seen on Wednesday, 3 June, when he left his house in Inchicore, Dublin 8, to go to the shops at 5.45pm.

He is described as being six foot in height, with short blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black casual jacket, grey trousers and a red/maroon t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.