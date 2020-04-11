Appeal to find man who has been missing from Coolock since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man who has been missing from Dublin for three days.

Gavin Neary was last seen at his home in Darndale, Coolock, on Wednesday.

Gavin is described as being approximately 6’4″ in height, of slim build with brown hair and hazel/green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a khaki-green jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone with information on Gavin’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.