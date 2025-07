A MAN WHO organised prostitution across Dublin leased out eight properties to be used as brothels, money laundering about €320,000 in the process, a court has heard.

Stelian Ciuciu (32) posed as part of a couple with another woman who was working as an escort to rent properties from unsuspecting landlords, which he then advertised to escorts for their use, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

Ciuciu used a WhatsApp group containing about 450 members to advertise the properties to escorts and was heavily engaged in the day-to-day upkeep of the premises, as well as regularly advising the escorts to maintain discretion and not draw attention to themselves, Detective Garda Colm Grogan of the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit said.

Ciuciu, of Brookdale Walk, Swords, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to 20 counts including enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation, organising prostitution, brothel-keeping, using false instruments and money laundering.

The offences took place in various locations within the state on dates between January 2020 and November 2023.

The most serious of these offences – enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation – carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, while the remaining offences carry maximum terms of between five and 14 years, the court heard. Ciuciu has no previous convictions.

Det Gda Grogan told Mark Lynam SC, prosecuting, that Ciuciu’s offences came to light when some landlords came forward with suspicions about what their rented properties were being used for.

Gardaí noticed that similar rental documents with Ciuciu’s photo but different names had been used to rent out the properties and Ciuciu was identified and followed. Gardaí followed him to a number of properties that were being used as brothels and some banks where he was lodging cash.

When gardaí entered the premises and carried out welfare checks, they found prostitution was taking place in each property, with two or more escorts working there, the court heard. A total of €320,000 was found to be going through Ciuciu’s accounts.

Det Gda Grogan said this money, which was mostly lodged in cash by Ciuciu, was used to pay the rent for the properties and these accounts did not contain any profits. When he was arrested in November 2023 and his home was searched, a total of €11,000 in cash was seized.

When asked by Judge Martin Nolan if gardaí had established what profits Ciuciu made from the enterprise, Det Gda Grogan said in his experience, escorts would pay up to €1,000 a week per property.

Investigations are continuing into the whereabouts of the profits Ciuciu would have made, the court heard.

The court heard Ciuciu provided fake documents, including fake Romanian identity documents and fake employer references to rent out the properties, which were the subject of the false instrument charges.

He and the escort who was posing as his partner provided employer references for a garage and a beauty salon. People in these businesses who were “complicit” in the offending provided fake references when contacted, the court heard.

No charges have been made in relation to these people to date.

Ciuciu’s accomplice, referred to in court as Ms N, has since fled the country, the court heard.

In his plea of mitigation, Michael Lynn SC, defending, said Ciuciu, who has lived in Ireland for a number of years, has been in custody since his arrest. His wife and three young children have had difficulties as a result, the court heard.

Ciuciu was described in court as a stateless person of Roma origin, who was born in Germany but whose family renounced that citizenship. He has been residing in Ireland legally on the basis that he has a stateless application before the authorities, defence counsel said.

He is extremely concerned about his future residence as a consequence of these convictions, Lynn said.

Letters of apology from Ciuciu and his wife were handed into court. The court heard he has experienced racism and discrimination and struggled to find work as a result. He is doing well in custody and has engaged in educational courses.

Judge Nolan adjourned the case to tomorrow and said he would finalise the matter then.