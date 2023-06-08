Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 8 June 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Assault
Man seriously injuried following assault in Co Louth
The man is currently in The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital Dublin.
3.2k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been seriously injured following an assault in Co Louth.

The man in his mid-30s was assaulted outside a residence on the Castletown Road in Dundalk last night at around 8.30pm.

Gardaí attended the scene and the man was removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with serious injuries.

He has since been transferred to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags