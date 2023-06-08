Man seriously injuried following assault in Co Louth

A MAN HAS been seriously injured following an assault in Co Louth.

The man in his mid-30s was assaulted outside a residence on the Castletown Road in Dundalk last night at around 8.30pm.

Gardaí attended the scene and the man was removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with serious injuries.

He has since been transferred to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.