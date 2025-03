A MAN HAS been shot after an “armed confrontation” between him and the US Secret Service near the White House in Washington D.C.

Local police were notified that a suicidal individual was travelling to the capital from his home in Indiana yesterday evening. The man was located by Secret Service personnel, near 17th and F Streets, a short distance from the White House.

As officers approached the man it was noted that he was armed with a firearm, a statement from the Secret Service said. An “armed confrontation” took place after that.

Members of the Secret Service fired their weapons during the incident, the statement said. The man has been brought to hospital and is in an unknown condition.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by local internal affairs units within the metropolitan police force.

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines. These organisations also put people in touch with long-term supports:

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Text About It - text HELLO to 50808 (mental health issues)

Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444 – (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)