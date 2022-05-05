#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man who threatened to set fire to British MP given suspended sentence

The court heard that Daniel Weavers made the calls during the pandemic lockdown at a time when he was paranoid.

By Olivia Kelleher Thursday 5 May 2022, 9:11 AM
55 minutes ago 1,285 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A BRITISH NATIONAL living in Cork who rang police in Cambridgeshire in the UK threatening to set fire to an MP has received a three month suspended sentence after the court heard that it was a “classic case of drink and dial.”

Daniel Weavers, of Castletreasure in Douglas on the southside of Cork city, previously appeared before Cork District Court on a single count contrary to section 13 (1) (a) and section 13 (2) of the Post Office Act, 1951, as amended by Section 4 of the Communications Regulations Amendment Act 2007.

He was charged in November of last year with sending a message by phone that was menacing from his home address in Douglas in Cork city on 18 October 2021.

Last month, Weavers was charged with a second similar offence, on the same evening and contrary to the same legislation.

Yesterday, Cork District Court heard that Weavers made the calls during the pandemic lockdown at a time when he was paranoid about world affairs after a period of isolation.

Judge Alec Gabbett was told that Weavers rang Cambridgeshire police threatening to set fire to a former MP saying, “It is only the start of it for Number 10.”

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said on behalf of his client, “It is a classic case of drink and dial.”

Weavers entered a guilty plea to two counts of sending by telephone a message that was menacing. Burke said that the occurrence was not an “out of the blue” event.

“This was not just out of the blue. He had dealings with Cambridgeshire police. He was not satisfied with the outcome.”

Weavers wrote a letter of apology and said he was on his computer that night whilst drinking. He dialled the police on two occasions and made no effort to hide his number or identity.

Judge Gabbett said it was a “serious matter”when a person threatened members of parliament.

“I am conscious he went through a period of isolation during the pandemic. He was isolated and very concerned about world affairs and he became a little bit paranoid,” Judge Gabbett said.

Detective Garda Eoghan O’Callaghan said previously that two calls were made to Cambridgeshire police – one at 12.23am and the other at 12.43am, on 18 October 2021.

“He referred to setting fire to a named MP and he referred to the recent death of an MP in England, saying he was going to start taking MPs and this is just the start of it for Number 10.

“In relation to a former Labour MP he said he was going to set fire to her tonight (and another threat against her).”

Both calls were received at the call centre for Cambridgeshire police.

Olivia Kelleher

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie