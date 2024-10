A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a man in Lucan.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a property at Old Bridge Park in Lucan, Co Dublin shortly after 8am on Monday.

Advertisement

Juris Kokenbergs, who was aged in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the investigation into the fatal assault. He has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am this morning.