A 19-YEAR-OLD man is set to appear before court this morning after being charged in relation to a slurry-spreading incident before the first ever Pride parade in Ballymena.

On Saturday morning, slurry was spread on a number of roads in the Co Antrim town in the hours ahead of its first Pride parade.

A 19 year old man was arrested in the Granville Road area of Ballymena and charged with criminal damage, possession of an article with a blade or point and causing material to be deposited on a road.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court later this morning.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man who was arrested by PSNI officers investigating the slurry-spreading incident has been released on bail.

Businesses near the Town Centre shopping centre opened their shutters on Greenvale Street and Ballymoney Street on Saturday morning to find the mess.

One shopkeeper said the slurry was all over the road and had reached parts of the lampposts on the edge of the street.

The Pride parade went ahead as planned in Ballymena on Saturday, though it was protested by four local evangelical Christian groups.