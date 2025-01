A MAN ARRESTED in connection with the suspected murder of Paula Canty in Co Cork last week is to appear in court this morning.

The 31-year-old woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances at a flat on Bridewell Lane, Mallow on Friday, 3 January.

Paula was a native of Kinsale who moved to Mallow within the past year.

The man in his 40s will appear before Midleton District Court at 11am this morning.

In a statement earlier this week, gardaí said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Paula’s death.