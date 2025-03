A MAN WHO was travelling on an e-scooter when he was involved in a road traffic collision with a car is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

The incident occurred in Donaghmede, Co Dublin, at approximately 10am on Friday. The man, aged in his 30s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital where he continues to be treated.

No other injuries were reported. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place on the Tonlegee Road at the junction with Tonglegee Avenue, to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.