Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Canadian police find the bodies of teenage murder suspects

A massive manhunt had been launched for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky after three people were found murdered.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 8:32 PM
25 minutes ago 6,907 Views 7 Comments
Image: Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Image: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

POLICE IN CANADA have said that its search for two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of three people is over, after the bodies of two males were found this morning.

At 10am local time in Manitoba (4pm Irish time), the two bodies were found near the shoreline of the Nelson River, approximately 8 kilometres from a burnt out vehicle allegedly used by the suspects.

“At this time, we believe these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokeswoman Jane MacLatchy said.

A massive manhunt had been launched in recent weeks for Kam McLeod (19) and Bryer Schmegelsky (18). 

They were wanted in connection with the murder of Australian Lucas Fowler (23) and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese (24) who were found shot to dead alongside the Alaska Highway in northern British Columbia three weeks ago. 

They have also been charged with the murder 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, a Canadian biology professor, whose body police found later also in northern British Columbia.

Police scaled back the hunt for the teenagers last week after days of unsuccessful searching.

MacLatchy said: “On Friday, 2 August that one critical piece of evidence was found – items directly linked to the suspects were located on the shoreline of the Nelson River.

Following this discovery, we were, at last, able to narrow down the search.
An autopsy is being scheduled in Winnipeg to confirm their identities and to determine their cause of death.

