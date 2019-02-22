This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy to run for MEP seat in Ireland South

The deputy will be one of three from Fine Gael on the ballot.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 22 Feb 2019, 4:28 PM
50 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4508125
Corcoran Kennedy is a former minister of state in the Department of Health.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Corcoran Kennedy is a former minister of state in the Department of Health.
Corcoran Kennedy is a former minister of state in the Department of Health.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

FINE GAEL TD and former junior minister Marcella Corcoran Kennedy is to run in the European elections in the Ireland South constituency.

Ireland South is growing from a four-seater to a five-seater and Corcoran Kennedy will join current Fine Gael MEPs Seán Kelly and Deirdre Clune in seeking election in the constituency. 

Corcoran Kennedy said today that she was “privileged and honoured to accept Fine Gael’s invitation” to seek a nomination to run.

The TD touted what she was her “vast experience” at various levels of politics and pointed to her times as chairperson of the Oireachtas jobs committee where she worked alongside European colleagues. 

“We are about to enter the next phase of the Brexit withdrawal process in whatever shape that arrives. However, it will impact us and issues which are important across the towns, villages and communities of Ireland need to be at the heart of EU policy decisions,” the deputy said.

I have always been committed to the European project as it has contributed so much to the development of progressive laws that continue to have a positive impact on all of our lives. What happens in Brussels can be a driver for positive change in our local communities.

Corcoran Kennedy is currently a TD for Offaly and should she be successful in her tilt at Europe a by-election would be required to fill her Dáil seat.

Fine Gael will finalise its candidates for the Ireland South constituency in a selection convention on 3 March in Clonmel.    

Rónán Duffy
