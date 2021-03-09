#Open journalism No news is bad news

Taoiseach and minister need 'time to reflect' on ex-Guardian editor's role on Media Comission

The members of the Commission have said they "unanimously support the continued membership of Alan Rusbridger on the Commission".

By Christina Finn Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 3:26 PM
49 minutes ago 3,320 Views 0 Comments
Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin says she has spoke to Maria Cahill on the matter.
Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin says she has spoke to Maria Cahill on the matter.
Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin says she has spoke to Maria Cahill on the matter.
THE TAOISEACH AND Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media are “consulting closely” on Alan Rusbridger’s role on the Future of the Media Commission.

The members of the Commission said in a statement today that they “unanimously support the continued membership of Alan Rusbridger on the Commission”. 

“We believe that it was important for Alan and The Guardian to apologise to Máiría Cahill, who has exposed important issues of media standards and transparency. These issues will continue to form part of the Commission’s ongoing work,” it added.

Maria Cahill has questioned the nature of an apology given by the former editor of The Guardian over a 2014 column written about her in the newspaper. 

Alan Rusbridger apologised to Cahill in an article over the piece by former columnist Roy Greenslade which suggested that a BBC documentary had been “too willing to accept” her allegation about being raped as a teenager. 

Rusbridger was editor of The Guardian when the column was written and now sits on the Commission on the Future of Media, which was recently set up by the Irish Government. 

Cahill, the great-niece of prominent republican Joe Cahill, said in 2014 that she was sexually abused as a 16-year-old by an alleged member of the IRA.

The person she accused denies all wrongdoing, and was acquitted of rape when the case against him collapsed.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Minister Catherine Martin said she spoke to Cahill last week, and has remain in contact with her. She said the Taoiseach has also spoken to Cahill about the matter. 

Minister Martin said Cahill has “endured horrendous pain and ongoing suffering”. She said this  “was amplified by the criticism and judgment in the Guardian blog post by Roy Greenslade”. 

“I can continue to consult closely with the Taoiseach on this and we’re taking the matter seriously,” said the minister. She said they want “time to reflect on it”.

A decision to remove someone from the Commission is not something that she or her colleagues would take lightly, said the minister, but she added “nor do we take the treatment of Ms Cahill lightly”. 

She would not be drawn on whether Rusbridger should resign from his position. 

The minister said she has taken account of the apology made by Rusbridger and said she and the Taoiseach are taking time to reflect on the issue, which she said is “worthy of thorough consideration”.

