Wednesday 20 January 2021
Your evening longread: Marianne Faithfull on her career and hating being a 'muse'

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 8:30 PM
Marianne Faithfull

The iconic 60s musician has battled Covid in the past year – and finished her 21st solo album. Here, she speaks about her career and her hatred of being a ‘muse’ in the 60s.

(The Guardian, approx 11 mins reading time)

In the outside world, obituaries were prepared. It wasn’t just ghoulish journalists who assumed Faithfull’s luck – which in the past had seen her through heroin addiction, bulimia, suicide bids, homelessness, breast cancer, hepatitis C and, in 2014, a broken hip that became infected after surgery – had finally run out. She was, by her own admission, very much Covid-19’s target market: 73 years old, with a raft of underlying health conditions, including emphysema, the result of decades of smoking. “Oh man,” she sighs today. “I wish I’d never picked up a cigarette in my life.”

Aoife Barry
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie