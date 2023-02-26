Teenager dies days after alleged stabbing in Dublin suburb

A TEENAGER WHO was stabbed in an incident in north Dublin on Thursday evening has died, gardaí have confirmed.

The 19-year-old man had been in a critical condition in hospital since he was brought there by ambulance from Brookdale Avenue in Swords, Co Dublin.

Advertisement

The deceased had been named previously by gardaí as Marius Mamaliga (19) at Forest Court, Swords, on Thursday evening.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the young man had died: “The 19-year-old male, who was seriously assaulted on Brookdale Avenue, Swords, Thursday 23rd February 2023 was pronounced deceased at Beaumont Hospital this afternoon, Sunday 26th February 2023.”

A man has appeared in court charged with the causing serious harm to Mamaliga – he was granted bail at a sitting of Dublin District Court.

Comments closed as court proceedings are underway.