Have you seen Martin? Gardaí appeal for information over missing Dublin man

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 45-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Martin Whelan was last seen yesterday morning at Harmonstown Dart Station.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy jacket, navy slacks and dark shoes.

He is approximately 5’7″ tall and of medium build.

Anyone who has seen Martin or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.