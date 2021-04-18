'Of course I am sorry that happened': Mary Lou McDonald apologises for the killing of Lord Mountbatten in 1979

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald today apologized for the IRA killing of Lord Mountbatten in 1979.

Speaking to Times Radio this afternoon, when asked would she apologize to Prince Charles for the murder, McDonald replied that she was sorry but mentioned the attacks carried out by the British army during the troubles.

“The army and the armed forces associated with Prince Charles carried out many, many violent actions on our island. And I can say, of course, I am sorry.”

Lord Mountbatten was killed in an IRA bomb attack in Co Sligo in August 1979, alongside his 14-year-old nephew and a 15-year-old boy from Enniskillen.

McDonald said that it is now her job to lead from the front to ensure that tragedies like this are not seen again, saying that Prince Charles would appreciate that.

“It’s all of our jobs to ensure that no other child, that no other family irrespective of who they are face the kind of trauma and heartbreak that was all too common on all sides on this island,” said McDonald.

“I have an absolute commitment and an absolute responsibility to ensure that no family faces that again.”

“I’m happy to reiterate that at the time and on the weekend that your Queen buried her beloved husband.”

It comes just a day after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which took place in St George’s Chapel in London.