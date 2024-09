SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said it is very clear “who, in fact, the traitors are”, after she was asked on RTÉ Radio about videos of her party’s local election candidates being chased out of neighbourhoods during the campaign earlier this year.

“Traitor” has become a common refrain on the far right fringe in Ireland when referring to politicians, and in particular it has been directed against Sinn Féin.

But McDonald said that after members of the far right in the Republic were seen “cavorting with very, very vicious loyalist elements” in Belfast during the summer’s spate of racist riots and marches across the UK, “I think it has become very, very clear in many communities, who in fact the traitors are”.

She said the group of far-right agitators who marched alongside loyalists were seen “marching down down the Ormeau Road and poking fun at the fact that five innocent catholics have been gunned down in Graham’s bookmakers there”, referring to a shooting that took place in 1992.

“I think that spoke to the agenda and the mentality of those who are shouting abuse at anyone,” she said.

McDonald also said that she has around 70 candidates in mind who her party intends to run in the next general election.

The party was seen as having missed an opportunity in the last general election by not running enough candidates.