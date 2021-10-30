Mary Lou McDonald: 'I want to lead as Taoiseach if you give us that chance'

SINN FÉIN’S MARY Lou McDonald has said she wants to be the next Taoiseach.

Speaking at the party’s Ard Fheis in Dublin, the party leader said “the writing is on the wall for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael”.

“To everyone who feels that the Ireland of today doesn’t work for you but who believes that the Ireland of tomorrow can, let me say this.

“I know you have had it with governments giving tax breaks to millionaire executives while homeless children eat dinner off cardboard on the street.

“Governments for the developers and bankers, for the cosy club and the insiders. It’s time now for a government for you and your family. That puts workers and families first.

“Sinn Féin will deliver that government for the people. We want to lead that government.

“I want to lead as Taoiseach if you give us that chance,” she said.

McDonald said the pandemic has exposed the broken system – the housing crisis, rip-off rents, overcrowded hospitals, record waiting lists, and the crushing cost of living.

Time is up on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been in government for far too long, she said.

Things were bad enough when these parties pretended to oppose each other. But by god things have gone to the dogs since the boys clubbed together.

They have no answers to the big questions that affect your life. They are out of touch, out of ideas and out of time.

“So, let’s call time on their century-old stranglehold on power, their divisive politics of the have and have nots. Their cynical politics that seeks to normalise a housing crisis. They say change is impossible. We’ll never accept that.

“We can fix housing and healthcare, we can build a fair and resilient economy in which business and workers rocked by Covid can recover, friends, we can unite our country.

To make this happen we need a government that shows-up for you.

Mary Lou McDonald: ‘l want to lead as Taoiseach if you give us that chance’ pic.twitter.com/CDhkE62uaL — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) October 30, 2021

“A government for the people and a Taoiseach that puts you and your family

first – now and always.

“So, to those who told me – again and again – to make sure we run enough

candidates at the next Dáil election.

“I hear you loud and clear because – friends – the time for change is now,” she said.

Retirement age at 65

McDonald used her speech to re-confirm her party’s commitments that if they get into government they “will end the housing crisis” as well as build an all-Ireland health service, tackle the cost of living crisis and guarantee the right to retire on a state pension at the age of 65.

“Sinn Féin in government will restore your right to retire at 65 with a full state pension.

“At 65 you have paid your dues. It is a matter of basic decency and respect. The government claim we can’t afford decency,” she said.

Speaking to young people, workers and families on average incomes, she said under Sinn Féin they will be able to afford a home.

“We will stand up for struggling renters by cutting rents, banning rent increases for three years, and strengthen tenant’s rights to put an end to illegal and forceful evictions.

“And friends, we will put manners on the vultures, the investors and the

cuckoo funds. No more sweetheart tax deals gifted to them by their pals in Fianna Fail

and Fine Gael,” she said.

McDonald said the e cost of living is “out of control” and families are under huge pressure just to meet the bills.

“We have seen 31 energy price hikes this year. That means real hardship. Older people in particular will suffer. The government increase in Carbon tax will push bills up further, push more families into poverty.

“It won’t change behaviour or reduce emissions. It will make life harder.

“The government should scrap these carbon tax hikes,” she said.

Cutting childcare fees

She also promised to cut childcare fees by two-thirds over two years in government and

improve the pay and conditions of childcare workers.

Repeating a common theme that has run through today’s proceedings, McDonald said everyone has a right to feel safe in your home.

“You also have a right to know that those who rob you of that will be brought

to justice. Criminal gangs bring misery and create real fear,

“To stop people standing up to them. To shut people up. We need to put an end to that,” she said.

Earlier today, the party voted to support the provision of the Special Criminal Court in certain circumstances.

McDonald said Sinn Féin has adopted this policy – one the signifies a big change in party policy – to give the courts powers to tackle these gangs.

“To replace eighty-year-old emergency powers with fit for purpose, modern provisions, including the option of non-jury courts in exceptional circumstances,” she said.

Speaking about the UK government, she said:

“The Tory government now seeks amnesty for perpetrators of British state

violence in Ireland. Shame on them.

“Boris Johnson, there is no support in Ireland or internationally for your

amnesty. We stand with families who fight for truth and justice.”

Irish Unity

McDonald did not deviate from her party’s policy that now is the time for Irish Unity.

“Planning and preparation must start now. Sinn Féin will a commence a people’s conversation from January next. We want to hear from everybody,” she said, stating that if in government, Sinn Féin would set up a Citizens’ Assembly on unity.

Concluding her speech to a rallying applause, she said the cynics and critics say it can’t be done.

“They’re wrong. They are stuck at yesterday. We strive for tomorrow.

”Those of us who desire change have to work harder, be more determined and more united than ever. There is no limit to what we can achieve.



“So, lets do this. This is the moment. Our moment. This is the time. Our time. Let’s change Ireland, together and for each other.”